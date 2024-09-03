World’s Largest Pac-Man Doing Good for Charity

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe has teamed up with Guinness World Record holder Ronnie Weston for his biggest challenge yet on the World’s Largest Pac-Man machine.

On Sept. 8 at Hollywood Bowl at the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Grays, Essex, Weston and his friend Martin Lewis will attempt to win a combined score of 1 million points in a single game on the multi-player unit in aid of Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity. The venue has given the competitors access to their center for practice sessions as well.

Weston has completed many different challenges with the Pac-Man franchise, raising £5,000 for charities, including the Willow Foundation, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, and the NHS. The pair have already surpassed 80% of their £1,000 initial fundraising target for the September challenge. (Click here to donate.)

“I have played Pac-Man since age 12 and it is a game that has always captured my attention,” Weston said. “I am thrilled to have raised so much money over the years on a game that so many people have fond memories of. Martin and I are very much looking forward to this week’s challenge and want to thank both Bandai Namco and Hollywood Bowl for their support.”