World Video Game HOF Announces Finalists

The Strong’s World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., recently announced the 12 finalists for induction this year. They include: Animal Crossing, Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football,Microsoft Flight Simulator, Pole Position, Portal, StarCraft, Tron and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?

“These 12 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists – from true classics like the handheld Mattel Football or much newer browser and mobile games like FarmVille – have all been culturally influential and impacted the video game industry,” said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games. “Whether it’s the white-knuckle fun of the racing classic Pole Position, the more cerebral gameplay of the puzzler Portal, or the rocking good times of Guitar Hero, these finalists embody what it means to be a good game.”

Fans may vote for their favorite finalists from now until March 25 as part of a Player’s Choice ballot at www.worldvideogamehalloffame.org.