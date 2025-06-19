World Foosball Championships Stop in Dallas-Fort Worth

The 2025 Tornado World Series – a key stop on the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) World Series Tour – was held May 22-26 at The Westin DFW Airport in Irving, Texas. Onesource Amusements, the local arcade operator, partnered with organizers to provide a collection of classic and modern arcade games in the lobby.

As for the foosball play, Tommy Yore was the first-place winner for the men’s single event and Sullivan Rue was the winner of the women’s single event. In second place were Yoann Sicot and Djamila Nader; and in third place were Tony Spredeman and Veronika Mincheva.

Admission was free for spectators, Onesource reported, and the event featured side competitions and activities for all ages.

Many of the top players now have their sights set on the ITSF World Cup and World Championships, which will take place later this year in Spain.