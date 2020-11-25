World Bowling Becomes International Bowling Federation

Earlier this month, the World Bowling Assn. was renamed the International Bowling Federation. The association will continue to be based in Lausanne, Switzerland, but it can now be reached at www.bowling.sport.

“Ours is not merely a change in name but a change in the way the International Bowling Federation will fulfil its mission and interact with all stakeholders,” the organization’s CEO Andrew Oram wrote. “We will promote bowling as a sport for Olympic and Paralympic status.”

Comprised of 114 member federations around the world, IBF has 2 million athletes registered, and notes its core purpose as encouraging the global development of the sport. Again, see more at www.bowling.sport.