World Bowling and QubicaAMF Postpone Bowling World Cup

Hosts of the Bowling World Cup, World Bowling and QubicaAMF, have announced the further postponement of the event – from March 2021 to October 2021. The event, to be held in Kuwait, had to be changed due to Covid-19 precautions.

“Given the continuous changing climate around the coronavirus, worldwide travel restrictions that remain in place and with the ultimate the health and safety of athletes, officials and organizers in mind, World Bowling and QubicaAMF have decided to further postpone the QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup,” said Andrew Oram, CEO of World Bowling.

This is the first time they’ve had to postpone the annual event in 56 years. Final dates for the event – along with the inaugural Para Bowling World Cup – will be announced later. Learn more at www.worldbowling.org and www.qubicaamf.com.