World Air Hockey Championships a Hit

The 2022 World Air Hockey Championships took place Aug. 12-14 at the University of Houston Hilton in Texas. More than 90 competitors from around the country took part in the event, which crowned a champion and determined new U.S. Air Hockey Assn. rankings.

Colin Cummings of San Antonio was once again the winner, claiming his incredible seventh USAA world title for the fifth year in a row.

The runners up were 2017 world champion Jacob Weissman of Houston; Marcelo Garcia of Venezuela (currently residing in Austin); and Vince Sauceda of San Antonio. The Women’s Championship was won by Sarah Weissman of Houston.

Learn more at www.airhockey.com or www.goldstandardairhockey.com.