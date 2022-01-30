Woodrows DuckPin Opening in Michigan

Duckpin bowling will be making its way to downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., this week when Woodrows DuckPin opens. According to MLive, the venue features seven 18-ft.-long bowling lanes (compared to the traditional 60 feet), and also has a full sports bar with eight 80” TVs broadcasting the big events.

“Once you start, it’s just addicting,” said Johnny Brann Jr., who owns the business along with developer Jeff Royce. His family also owns the Brann’s Steakhouse & Grill chain.

Woodrows DuckPin is located inside the Amway Grand Plaza hotel. Food isn’t served at Woodrows, but customers can visit nearby Taco Alley, a booth operated by AHC Hospitality, which owns the hotel. They can also bring their own food or order delivery.