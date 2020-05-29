WonderWorks Myrtle Beach Partially Opens Up to Visitors

The WonderWorks attraction park in Myrtle Beach, S.C., has reopened with safety protocols but is leaving its ropes course and rock wall closed for now. According to WBTW, the new COVID-19 safety protocols include reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizing stations, as well as health screenings and PPE for employees.

“We are happy to be opening our doors once again,” said Robert Stinnett, general manager at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. “We surveyed our guests to see what concerns they may have about visiting, and we have used that information, along with the CDC guidelines, to help create an experience where people will feel comfortable.”

They have a full list of new procedures available here on their website, www.wonderworksonline.com.