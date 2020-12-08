Wonderville Arcade Bar Hosting Video Game Telethon

Wonderville, an arcade bar in Brooklyn, is hosting a virtual video game fundraiser on Dec. 20 from noon until midnight – a telethon-like event designed to keep the games going past the pandemic.

Streaming on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/wondervillenyc, the event will include a game-a-thon, live concerts, interviews with game developers and other creators, and much more. The nonprofit Death By Audio is partnering on the event.

According to AMNY, Wonderville owner and Death By Audio board member Mark Kleback opened the arcade in May 2019 by crowdsourcing. “The first eight months were great,” he said, noting that the biz was on its way to being debt free before Covid-19 happened.

All things considered, Kleback said his arcade space has been relatively fortunate to survive up this point, thanks in part to “a fiercely loyal community of patrons and creative ways to both socially distance and sanitize games, such as utilizing backyard space for arcade booths.”

The goal now is to raise $30,000 for half a year’s rent via the upcoming telethon, which has already been 14% funded. Learn more at www.deathbyaudioarcade.com/fundraiser.