Wonderland Amusements Aims to Compete in Home Market

Wonderland Amusements, which made its debut at last year’s Pinball Expo in Chicago with Alice Goes to Wonderland, is looking to compete with brands like Arcade1Up as it produces “a new line of compact, affordable tables” for the home market.

According to The Toybook, they’ll offer 80% scale machines for under $1,000. (Click here to see the early prototype and here to see a January update.)

Wonderland’s team includes Jerry Cummings, Gary Monaco, Andres Quiros, Peter Gould and Adwood Tang, industry veterans who have experience at companies like Arcade1Up, New Wave Toys, ThinkUp, Hasbro and Mattel. Carlos Mendoza III, formerly of Spirit Halloween, is developing the artwork for Alice Goes to Wonderland.

Learn more about the company at www.wonderlandamusements.com.