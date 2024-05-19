Wizard’s World Featured in Local Media Segment

Wizard’s World, open since 2017 in Fort Wayne, Ind., was featured in April on WANE, the local CBS affiliate, in a segment called Positively Fort Wayne.

The pinball business has a whopping 144 machines and is owned by Mike and Trisha Burgess, who are competitive players themselves.

“This is a hidden gem right here in our community,” said Trisha Burgess. “You won’t find this in too many communities or states, so this is really unique to our community.”

The “largest pinball arcade in Indiana” can be found online at www.fortwaynepinball.com.