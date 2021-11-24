Wizard’s Pinball Palace Opens at One Well Brewing

Wizard’s Pinball Palace opened on Friday, Nov. 26, in the expanded One Well Brewing, a craft beer bar in Kalamazoo, Mich. The venue now has roughly 50 pinball machines, up from the 12 pins in their previous space, and 20 classic arcade games.

According to MLive, there’s also three pool tables, two foosball tables and an air hockey table in the space, which formerly housed the Bernina Sewing Center and Quilt Shop. Owner Chris O’Neill (above) took ownership of the entire Milwood strip mall that his brewery anchors in 2020.

The total square footage will now be 13,500 sq. ft. The business also has darts, card games and board games available for patrons. Learn more about it at www.onewellbrewing.com.