Wizard of Oz-Land Coming Down Under

The world’s first “Wizard of Oz-themed land” is set to open at Warner Bros. Movie World in Australia’s Gold Coast region, according to Travel Pulse.

Part of a $40 million upgrade, the new immersive experience will replace the previous Arkham Asylum area and open later this year.

Among the attractions will be The Flight of the Wicked Witch, a suspended family coaster topping off at 62 ft. with a top speed of 42 mph. There will also be the Kansas Twister, a two-track coaster reaching heights of 72 ft. and speeds of 36 mph.