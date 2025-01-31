Wisconsin’s Generation Lanes One of Many Updated Centers

Jeremy Brenner’s family bowling alley has been a staple of Fond du Lac County for more than 70 years. Most of the changes to keep Generation Lanes modern have happened in the last handful of years.

“If we had to just survive on bowling, there would have to be some significant changes to our hours,” Brenner told WPR’s Wisconsin Today. “In the last year or two, it has been the first time since I’ve owned it where the food sales totaled more than the bar and bowling sales combined.”

Still, bowling itself remains popular in the state, too. The Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin says the state has more total bowling centers than any other state in the country.

At Generation Lanes, in their town of 1,500 people, the center is not just for bowling – it’s a community gathering space. “We get amazing support,” Brenner added. “Integrating ourselves into the community, being strong sponsors of the fire department and the first responders and the Lions Club and all of the various athletic programs is absolutely a huge part of our business.”