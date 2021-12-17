Wisconsin FEC Gets New Omni Arena from Virtuix

Super Bowl Family Entertainment Center, a bowling-anchored FEC in Appleton, Wis., now has an Omni Arena. According to the Appleton Post-Crescent, it’s manufacturer Virtuix’s first in the state of Wisconsin.

Players can sign up for a VR session on site and get an approximate wait time. Cost per session is $12. Super Bowl also has 48 bowling lanes, an arcade and full-service bar and grill featuring live entertainment.

Omni Arena allows four players to play together and compete for high scores and cash prizes in the active esports setting. Learn more at www.superbowlsluggers.com and www.virtuix.com.