Wisconsin Bowling Alley Upgrades with Neoverse

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has gotten a tech update with the recent installation of the QubicaAMF Neoverse LED video wall, WFRV reports.

The “interconnected ecosystem” also integrates with BES X Bowler Entertainment, HyperBowling, intelligent lighting and more.

The system is supported by a unique cloud-based entertainment library that regularly updates with new content, they reported, “helping keep each visit fresh and engaging for guests.”

