Williams-Bally-Midway History Book Now Available

Ken Horowitz, author of the books Beyond Donkey Kong: A History of Nintendo Arcade Games, The Sega Arcade Revolution: A History of 62 Games and Playing at the Next Level: A History of American Sega Games, has come out with his latest – From Pinballs to Pixels: An Arcade History of Williams-Bally-Midway.

Chock full of pictures from the Golden Age of pinball and beyond, it’s a complete history of the storied game manufacturer from the early days of Harry Williams and Sam Stern, through the Defender video boom, all the way to their last arcade game The Grid at the beginning of the millennium.

Ken leaves no pinball unturned on one of the most prolific companies in arcade game history. RePlay Magazine and publisher Ed Adlum are even mentioned!

Published by McFarland & Company of Jefferson, North Carolina, the book is available now.