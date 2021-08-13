Whopper Auction Coming! Captain’s Selling Off Museum of Pinball Collection

Called the world’s largest collection of classic arcade games and pinball machines, the Museum of Pinball’s more than 1,100 games will be sold by Captain’s Auction Warehouse next month. The museum, located in Banning, California, closed their doors in July after attempting to stay open by relocating.

“While it’s disappointing to see the Museum of Pinball close its doors, I am confident that Captain’s Auction Warehouse will steer the games in the right direction as we’ve worked together for many years,” said museum owner John Weeks.

“This once-in-a-lifetime private collection of games from the Museum of Pinball will never come up for auction again,” added Chris Campbell, owner of Captain’s Auction Warehouse and Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim. “Although the museum’s era is coming to an end, its legacy will continue through the distribution of its iconic collection, as pinball and classic arcade fans all over the world play on with the very items that made the museum so special.”

The historic auction will take place during two weekends – Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 24-26. According to Captain’s, Friday sessions will begin with a hands-on preview at noon, followed by bidding that will begin at 3 p.m.

On Saturdays and Sundays, hands-on previews will begin at 9 a.m., and the bidding will begin at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public but will require a fully refundable $300 cash deposit at registration for in-person attendees.

Not in Southern California? No worries. Real-time live online bidding will also be available at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com and attendees can watch the auction live via Twitch TV at bit.ly/2Cn6zt9.