WhiteWater to Complete 60 Projects Worldwide

WhiteWater West, a leading designer and manufacturer of water slides and equipment, has reported details on more than 60 of its projects expected to open around the globe this year.

One is Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in Georgia, which has added Fins Up Water Park and includes four inner tube rides like Blasterango (said to be the first water coaster in the state).

They’ve also been involved with Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells, whose Rise of Icarus “opens with five body slides, including North America’s tallest, a freefall at 145 feet, to the delight of thrill-seekers.” To learn more, visit www.whitewaterwest.com.