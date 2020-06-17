WhirlyBall Reopens Under New Guidelines

An eatertainment venue in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield recently reopened with some operational changes.

WhirlyBall, named after a game that combines basketball, lacrosse, hockey and bumper cars, has opened its two WhirlyBall courts, 12 bowling and HyperBowling lanes and its 30-person laser tag arena. Guests are greeted with a new check-in process where their temperatures are taken upon entry. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and groups are limited to 10 people.

According to BizTimes Milwaukee, being able to meet pent-up demand meant other changes, too, such as lane dividers that have been installed in the bowling alley, where every other lane will be used.

“We recognize that your family of five or six, or maybe its two families that have been spending a lot of time together that want to come out – we’re anticipating smaller groups and by doing that we understand that this group of 10 will enjoy the space together,” said Adam Elias, the company’s vice president of strategic planning.

