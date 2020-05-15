What’s Happening with Leagues? QubicaAMF Hosting Webinars

An upcoming webinar from QubicaAMF asks, “What’s Happening with Leagues?” To find out, tune in this Wednesday, May 20, at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Register here.

The webinar series will continue weekly, aimed at assisting bowling centers as they navigate through challenging times. Each session will focus on a different topic, have different speakers and offer Q&A sessions. This week’s webinar will feature Lance Rasmussen, president of CDE Software, discussing how the company is helping centers prepare for reopening leagues in accordance with social distancing.

Visit www.qubicaamf.com/support/beyond-the-frame to learn more and register for upcoming webinars.