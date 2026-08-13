Western New York Bowling Alley Closing

Mister’s Bar and Lanes in East Aurora, New York, will close tomorrow, Aug. 15, after being in business since 2019, WGRZ reported.

The bowling alley-bar operators said in a social media post that the building’s owners found new operators for the space with plans to reopen with a “fresh concept” in the future.

“We want to thank everyone who walked through these doors over the past seven years,” they wrote. “Every drink, every laugh, every late night and every celebration helped make Mister’s what it became. So many unforgettable memories were made here, and this place would never have meant so much without all of you.”