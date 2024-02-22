Western Canada Now Has a Pinball Pizzeria

Victoria, British Columbia’s Chinatown neighborhood recently saw the addition of Pinhalla Pinball Pizzeria, according to the Peninsula News Review.

The pinball arcade, which features 33 machines, was put together by the creators of Quazar’s Arcade, a nearby location with more than 40 arcades and 25 pinball machines.

“We have a cool collection of machines from the ’70s and some that are brand new,” explained co-owner Sterling Grice. “We wanted to create a great place with something fun to do.”

Aside from pinball, the specialty as you’ve no doubt guessed – pizza. They make a “hybrid between a Sicilian and New York-style pizza.” Learn more at www.pinhalla.com.