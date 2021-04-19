West Virginia Bowling on a Roll Since Reopening

A recent article in WVNews shows that bowling alley operators in West Virginia have been doing pretty well as restrictions have been lifted on businesses.

Justin Malik, the manager of Suburban Lanes Bowling Center in Morgantown, said that prior to Covid, business was thriving. “We were solid and pretty much full (for) weeks, six nights with 24 lanes of open bowling,” he said. “It was rough once the pandemic hit, but when we came back to half capacity, we were grateful we were able to reopen.”

Now – back open at 100% capacity – things are doing even better. “People are wanting out and have done this for over a year, so they will wear their mask so that they can just do something,” said Michael Cimaglia, owner of Fairmont Bowling Center. “One reason why our weekends have become so busy is because they are glad to get out and have somewhere to go.”