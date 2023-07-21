West Virginia Arcade Rebrands, Remodels

The former Starport Arcade and Pub in Morgantown, W.V., is now Levels Arcade. According to WBOY, the venue closed in late May to undergo remodeling and renovations. The business’s social media pages show that new games are rolling in and Levels can expect to open soon.

The arcade shared that they’re staying at their current downtown location and keeping the “same awesome staff that carried us through the last year and a half.”

The facility has a selection of retro and modern games, beers on tap, 30 TVs and a full kitchen. See when they’ll open by searching Levels Arcade on Facebook.