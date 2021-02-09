West Seattle Bowl is Back

West Seattle Bowl, open since 1948, is finally back after its longest-ever closure. According to Q13FOX, the bowling alley has been closed since last March due to the state’s Covid-19 regulations.

“We were closed for 250 days since March of last year, so we’re excited to be back serving the West Seattle community,” said general manager Jeff Swanson. “It was a mad rush of messages, texts and Facebook. People were excited to hear that they could come back and spend their time here.”

Capacity is limited to 25% at the facility. Just eight lanes of the 32 are available for walk-in customers. Learn more at www.wsbowl.com.