West Church Social Joins Columbus Scene

A 10,000-sq.-ft. arcade bar called West Church Social in Newark, Ohio (just outside of Columbus) officially launched on Dec. 16 with a grand opening ceremony, according to 614Now.

The large arcade features retro games and classics like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Skee-Ball as well as favorites like darts, giant Jenga and axe throwing. There are also 32 TVs hanging above the spacious bar area.

As far as grub goes, co-owner Matt Maynard said there are food trucks that’ll be available in addition to an in-house kitchen that’s set to operate in the near future. Visit them in Newark, Ohio, at 1650 W. Church St.