Water Safari Celebrates 70 Years of Family Fun

The amusement park Water Safari in Old Forge, New York, will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Aug. 7 with giveaways, “birthday treats,” character meet-and-greets and all sorts of family fun.

Guests 70 and older can visit that day free of charge to “relive favorite summer memories, join their children and grandchildren, and celebrate seven decades of family fun.”

“All of us at Water Safari are incredibly proud to celebrate 70 years of creating unforgettable family memories,” said Shawn Kidd, the president of Water Safari.

“This milestone anniversary is a celebration of our guests, our team members and the generations of families who have made Water Safari part of their summer traditions. We look forward to welcoming everyone, especially guests who have been visiting us for decades, for this birthday celebration.”

Learn more at www.watersafari.com.