Not in Chicago? You Can Still Watch Big Buck World Championship Action Live!

Starting at 7 p.m. CDT today (Oct. 1) and again at 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Chicago-based Big Buck World Championship XIV will be live on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/bigbuckhunterofficial.

The Raw Thrills team says, “For the first time in Big Buck World Championship history, we’ll also be providing direct feeds of all five Big Buck Hunter machines on stage at the tournament. You can follow along with the main live stream and the five direct feeds throughout the weekend at www.bigbuckhunter.com!” They will show every player, every match and every moment “as we award $100,000 in prizes and crown the next Big Buck World Champion!” says the Raw Thrills team.