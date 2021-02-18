Washington Fun Centers Prepare to Reopen

South Central Washington has finally moved into the state’s Phase 2 of reopening and many indoor entertainment centers that have been shut down for nearly a year (apart from a short stint back for some last fall) have reopened, according to KNDO. State guidelines say that capacity must be at no more than 25%.

Nob Hill Bowling in Yakima is still preparing to reopen. They’re remodeling a bit to make the venue more fun and to fit state-mandated Covid-19 protocols like plexiglas, signage and more. Before they decide a reopening date, they also have to hire a new staff.

“We have some people that were able to come back, but obviously some people couldn’t wait an entire year before their job was available again,” said manager Tasha Bowers. She’s glad to see customers again, too. “I mean, we have people that we’ve seen on a weekly basis for decades – families that we’ve known forever – so we’re pretty excited to see our people again.”