Hawaii’s Warren Asing Passes

RePlay has learned that one of coin-op’s most beloved figures, Warren Asing of 50th State Coin-Op and the Fun Factory arcade chain, has died.

During his 30-some-odd years at Hawaii’s oldest, and probably only, machine distributorship, Warren (a native Hawaiian) made friends and customers not only in the islands but all over the mainland. He and company supremo Linda Fernandez, were often seen touring trade events like IAAPA where they hosted an annual party. He had just attended the Las Vegas AEI show some weeks before he died.

Warren’s talents as in management and on the technical side saw him rise to the top tier at the firm over the years. He leaves his wife, three sons and eleven or more grandchildren, along with countless friends and machine buyers. Aloha and God speed, old friend.

RePlay will share details, including information regarding services, as we get them.