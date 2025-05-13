Warren Asing Celebration of Life

A celebration of life will be held for Hawaii coin-op veteran Warren Asing from 6-10 p.m. on May 27 at the Outrigger Canoe Club in Honolulu. Anyone who knew and loved Warren is welcome.

Asing passed away in April. As we reported then, during his 30-some-odd years at Hawaii’s oldest, and probably only, machine distributorship, Warren (a native Hawaiian) made friends and customers not only in the islands but all over the mainland.

He and company supremo Linda Fernandez were often seen touring trade events like IAAPA where they hosted an annual party. He had just attended the Las Vegas AEI show some weeks before he died.