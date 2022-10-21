Want to See a Great Film? Go See Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game!

You’ve read Instant RePlay items about this new film before, but now we can tell you first-hand that if you’ve got a chance to go, do it!

RePlay’s Key Snodgress and her husband Jay attended the West Coast premiere of the movie on Oct. 20 as part of the Newport Beach Film Festival. The screening was followed by a Q&A with writer/directors the Bragg Brothers, Austin and Meredith, along with MPI Original Films’ Lana Link.

The movie tells the story of how Roger Sharpe helped overturn New York City’s 35-year-old ban on pinball and stars Mike Faist (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Crystal Reed (Swamp Thing, Teen Wolf) and Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul, The Bourne Legacy). In a word, Snodgress says it’s “wonderful.” And don’t just take her word for it. The film has already won awards – Overall Audience Choice Award and the IFJA Directorial Debut Award at Indianapolis’ Heartland International Film Festival on Oct. 11.

Learn more about the movie, its other festival screenings and updates on future distributions by visiting www.pinballfilm.com. For now, here are the upcoming dates: