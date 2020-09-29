Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Want to Learn More About the New Star Wars Game? Sign Up for Tomorrow’s Virtual World Premiere

Want to Learn More About the New Star Wars Game? Sign Up for Tomorrow’s Virtual World Premiere

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Click here to be a part of this Thursday’s virtual world premiere of the new Star Wars virtual reality arcade game.

Arcade

Held at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Oct. 1 by ShowUp – the virtual trade show –– the game’s debut will include the first-ever viewing of the new game trailer. There will also be a live Q&A following the trailer, plus a distributor showcase and networking event.

The Q&A panel will include key players: Kevin Bachus, senior vice president of games and strategy for Dave & Buster’s; Sean Griffin, CEO of Nomadic; Ben Davenport, CEO of VRsenal; and a special guest from ILMxLAB. Bob Cooney, the organizer of ShowUp, will moderate. Learn more information at www.showup.events.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.