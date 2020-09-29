Want to Learn More About the New Star Wars Game? Sign Up for Tomorrow’s Virtual World Premiere

Click here to be a part of this Thursday’s virtual world premiere of the new Star Wars virtual reality arcade game.

Held at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Oct. 1 by ShowUp – the virtual trade show –– the game’s debut will include the first-ever viewing of the new game trailer. There will also be a live Q&A following the trailer, plus a distributor showcase and networking event.

The Q&A panel will include key players: Kevin Bachus, senior vice president of games and strategy for Dave & Buster’s; Sean Griffin, CEO of Nomadic; Ben Davenport, CEO of VRsenal; and a special guest from ILMxLAB. Bob Cooney, the organizer of ShowUp, will moderate. Learn more information at www.showup.events.