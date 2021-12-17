Want to Invest in Bowling? Bowlero Now Trading on NYSE

Bowlero is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BOWL, reports Globe Newswire. Company toppers rang the opening bell at the Exchange on Dec. 16 to mark the occasion.

To celebrate and thank its customers, Bowlero offered one free game of bowling that day for each and every customer nationwide.

“We have come a long way since we acquired our first location in New York City in 1997 and turned it into a popular, and very profitable hotspot,” said founder and CEO Tom Shannon. “We want to thank our associates for all of their hard work as well as our biggest advocates, our customers, because we wouldn’t have been able to do this without them.

“We now own and operate more than 300 bowling centers across North America and look forward to continuing to revolutionize the bowling industry as a public company.”