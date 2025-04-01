WAMO Pool Tournament Raises $6,659 for ALS Charity

The Wisconsin Amusement and Music Operators Association recently raised $6,659 at the WAMO Pool Tournament in La Crosse for an ALS charity. The donation was in honor of WAMO Past President Chuck Beth, who died in 2021 of ALS.

“Chuck was an avid pool player who gave countless hours to volunteer at both WAMO pool and dart tournaments, but especially pool,” the association said.

WAMO board member and owner of Pioneer Sales & Service, Jonathan Kleiman, noted that the tourney is the only operator-run tournament in the country that uses new Valley tables – 164 of them in total.

Learn about how to get involved at www.wamo.net.