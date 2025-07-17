WAMO Hosts Trade Show, Annual Conference

The Wisconsin Amusement & Music Operators (WAMO) held their Annual Conference and Trade Show from June 11-12 at the Brookfield Conference Center, bringing together operators from across the state for two days of learning and networking.

The association reported that attendees participated in educational sessions, legislative briefings, WAMO’s annual board meeting, and an industry trade show and gala.

“The conference served as a platform for members to explore business trends, meet with key manufacturers and distributors, and gain insights on the evolving regulatory and technology landscape,” they said.

A highlight of this year’s event was the presentation of the association’s prestigious C.S. Pierce Lifetime Achievement Awards to Joe Jacobson and Rosalie Jacomet, honoring their countless hours of dedication to WAMO over many decades. “Their leadership and service have had a lasting impact on the association and the broader industry.”

During the WAMO Banquet and Auction, attendees came together to raise more than $100,000 in support of important industry causes that benefit WAMO members and the coin-operated amusement community.

The conference also featured a fun and memorable moment outside of the convention center, as WAMO President Mike Weigel threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Get in touch with the association at www.wamo.net.