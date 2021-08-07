WAMO Annual Conference, Trade Show Held in Milwaukee

Last week, from Aug. 3-4 in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Amusement and Music Operators Assn. held their Annual Conference and Trade Show, which was full of fun events in addition to the meeting and training programs.

The first day included a fishing trip on Lake Michigan, a golf trip at Morningstar Golf Club and a Milwaukee Brewers game – plenty of options for fun! That day also had technician training events such as Troubleshooting and Programming with Banilla Games.

The second day featured the Annual Meeting for WAMO members, which included an update on AMOA programs from the association’s new president, Sam Westgate. They also held an afternoon trade show and auction. More information is available at www.wamo.net.