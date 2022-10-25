Walter Day Named “Father of Esports”

As you read the name, “Walter Day,” you’re likely recalling the image of the man in his trademark referee shirt. For those who don’t know him, Walter Day ran the Twin Galaxies arcade in Ottumwa, Iowa, and from there, an amazing life’s passion unfolded.

As of Sept. 16, there’s another feather in Day’s cap thanks to the editors of the Guinness Book of World Records. He’s been officially recognized as the “Father of Esports” and was presented with a certificate proclaiming that to be so at the book’s international HQ in London by editor-in-chief Craig Glenday.

The award reads: “Walter Day (USA) began judging computer game high scores in 1982, when his database of high-score statistics was first made available to the public. He is now considered to be ‘The Father of Esports.’” Learn more about Day in the November issue of RePlay, which should be hitting your mailboxes soon.