Walter Day Movie Screening in Hollywood

The iconic TCL Chinese Theater will play host to the Los Angeles premiere of Arcades & Love Songs: The Ballad of Walter Day, a documentary featuring the industry legend. The screening is April 17 at 6:15 p.m. You can click here to get your tickets now.

It’ll also be a double feature, with The King of Kong playing as well. (That documentary was also made by Ed Cunningham, who RePlay spoke with for an article coming up in our May issue.)

Following the showing, there will be a Q&A session featuring the creators of the new film and some of its stars. Expect to see lots of arcade heroes in attendance. Click here to watch the trailer in the meantime. If you’re not in L.A., you’ll be able to rent the movie online sometime next month.