Walter Day Film, Musical Touring Iowa in November

The makers of Arcades & Love Songs, the documentary film featuring industry legend Walter Day, are going to have three events in Iowa this November that’ll feature a screening, Q&A, meet and greet and a live, singalong musical set.

Events will be at Marshalltown Community College on Nov. 20 from 4-9 p.m. (click here for tickets); at Lefty’s Live Music in Des Moines on Nov. 22 from 4-9 p.m. (click here for tickets); and Golden Magnolia Sanctuary in Fairfield on Nov. 23 from 4-9 p.m. (click here for tickets).