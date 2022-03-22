Wally Bohrer Passes On

Wally Bohrer of Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps passed away on March 20, according to the Wisconsin Amusement & Music Operators.

In their obituary of the third WAMO president, who served from 1973-75, they said: “Anyone who met Wally once would know that they’ll never meet another person as unique, stimulating and expansive from a business standpoint. Wally’s positivity and creativity were not only impressive, but also contagious. You would often leave conversations with Wally thinking about how you could apply more creativity to your own business.”

Bohrer was presented with the Clinton S. Pierce Award (WAMO’s highest honor) in 1984 and also served as AMOA president from 1987-88. His grandson Dayton Young leads Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps today.