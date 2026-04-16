Wahooz Family Fun Expanding into Racing

The batting cages at the Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian, Idaho, are now gone. In their place will be a massive expansion – Nitroz High Speed Racing.

Yahoo! News reports that the 14-month project will start in July and open in fall 2027, boasting two high-performance racetracks, a junior track and event space. There will be 72 high-speed electric go-karts, topping out at 40 mph.

“Performance-style kart racing has been growing globally,” said CEO Pat Morandi. “Now, Wahooz is bringing that elevated experience to Idaho. Nitroz will give families, thrill-seekers and serious drivers their own tailored racing experience.

Stay up to date with the progress on the company’s Instagram (@wahoozfunzone).