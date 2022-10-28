VRstudios to Show FURY Solo at IAAPA

VRstudios will debut the FURY Solo attraction at IAAPA Expo in the Creative Works booths #4271 and #4072. The machine “delivers broadly appealing VR sports experiences and labor-free operations at amusement locations,” the company said.

The FURY Solo comes with the game Football Frenzy, the recently-released VR quarterback arcade experience and follow-up to Hoops Madness. Click here to see a trailer of the game.

FURY Solo joins the 2-player FURY Duo in the VRstudios lineup. Learn more at www.vrstudios.com.