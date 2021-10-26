VRstudios to Debut Esports Attraction at IAAPA

In partnership with VRsenal, VRstudios is ready to “unleash the fury” with its IAAPA Expo debut – the FURY, an unattended 2-player attraction designed to deliver high throughput and physically active VR experiences in a small footprint.

Part of their Real-Sport Esports lineup, the FURY attraction is bundled with the company’s debut title Hoops Madness, a competitive VR basketball game designed for the LBE environment.

“The FURY is designed to transform any FEC into a VR esports destination encouraging casual players, sports fans, spectators and VR enthusiasts to get in the game,” said CEO Kevin Vitale.

“With amazing VR basketball gameplay, content that appeals to a wide audience, and a robust Real-Sport Esports content pipeline, all in an unattended, small-footprint package, the FURY is poised to dramatically increase guest and player engagement and retention while offering bankable new revenue streams to any LBE operator.”

Reach out to their sales team to get a one-on-one appointment at [email protected] and stop by the VRsenal IAAPA Expo Booth #1606.