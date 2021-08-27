VRstudios Sports Delivering Hoops Madness, More Esports

Through its Real-Sport Esports platform, VRstudios is now distributing its first gamified virtual reality basketball experience – Hoops Madness.

According to the company, players will be able to practice, connect, compete casually and track performance at home with the consumer edition; then they can bring their skills to a location for tournaments and other competitions.

“FEC operators can leverage Hoops Madness-related themed events, promotions and tournament play to acquire new players and incentivize return visits and create new revenue streams for tournament play,” VRstudios said.

FURY, their self-serve, modular VR attraction designed for individual play and head-to-head competition, is also coming soon. It'll be the only self-serve kiosk with Real-Sport Esports capabilities.