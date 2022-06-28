VRstudios Announces Cash Prize for Hoops Madness

VRstudios recently shared that there will be a monthly cash prize for its Hoops Madness VR basketball tournament on the Fury platform beginning in July.

The VRstudios-sponsored prize pool has $1,000 up for grabs among the top Hoops Madness shootout player scores in July. The tournament is enabled by VRstudios’ Scorecard, an easy-to-use, cloud-based player app that includes profile management, a record of play history and display of tournament scoreboards.

All players with a Scorecard account are automatically eligible for the competition. It’s also easy for Fury operators to set up. They simply need to put up VRstudios-provided signage and make sure that Fury is connected to the internet so players can have their scores link with the cloud-based Scorecard profile. Learn more at www.vrstudios.com.