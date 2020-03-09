VRsenal’s Beat Saber Has New Distributors

Shaffer Distributing and AVS Companies have joined the “growing network of amusement industry heavyweights selling Beat Saber,” the game’s manufacturer VRsenal recently reported. They will sell Beat Saber in the U.S. market alongside their full lineup of arcade games and amusement products.

“Unattended virtual reality speaks to many operators as they do not have to staff the attraction,” said Scott Shaffer, president of Shaffer Distributing. “VRsenal’s Beat Saber eliminates the staffing requirement, and the earnings on the game are fantastic. I expect Beat Saber to become a staple for FECs and other entertainment centers.”

Tony Shamma, vice president of sales for AVS Companies, echoed the sentiment: “Virtual reality looks like it’s here to stay this time, and AVS wants to help our customers select the right products for their venues. Beat Saber from VRsenal has eliminated the need for an attendant, solving the most pressing challenge of VR games.”

Other distributors of the game include Harry Levy Amusements in the U.K., Zax Amusements for Australia/New Zealand and Amusement Services International in the Middle East. Stop by Amusement Expo Booth #853 to try the product out for yourself. Email [email protected] to schedule an appointment or for additional info.