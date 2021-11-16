VRsenal Showing Rhythmatic VR Music Game at IAAPA

VRsenal has teamed up with U.K.-based developer Blackwall Labs to release Rhythmatic as an unattended 2-player VR music rhythm game for FEC operators. It’s at IAAPA Expo in booth #1606 if you’re in Orlando.

In the game, players don a fully automated VR headset and proceed to “slash their way through a rhythmic barrage of colored orbs while keeping time to the beat of an impressive variety of fresh, thumping music.”

Up to four cabinets can be linked together for eight players, which VRsenal says is the world’s largest unattended virtual reality game attraction.

“Operators now have an option to create a high-throughput, affordable attraction with full-body AAA VR content, and never have to worry about staffing the game,” said CEO Ben Davenport. “This is a very hard thing to pull off in VR.” Learn more at www.vrsenal.com.