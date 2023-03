Virtual reality escape room game maker vrCAVE will be in booth #A1301 at Amusement Expo to demonstrate their latest games.

The Canada-based company will also take part in the VR Summit prior to the trade show, which features panels and speeches that will keep you up to date in the VR sector.

vrCAVE has more than 160 VR escape rooms in 26 different countries, including a majority of U.S. states. Learn more at www.vrcave.ca.